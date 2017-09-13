CPSP centre inaugurated

LAHORE :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman along with CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry has inaugurated CPSP Regional Centre in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According a press release issued here on Tuesday, the GB chief minister appreciated the efforts of CPSP within the country and abroad.

He said that with the inauguration of CPSP centre, a new era of progress in the field of medical profession would being in the province. He assured the CPSP of all kinds of cooperation and patronage.

Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry said that with the start of the new centre in GB, CPSP would try to provide modern medical educational facilities to its fellows and other doctors at their doorstep. He said the doctors from GB would be sent to England and Ireland for training.

The CPSP president along with members of Executive Committee also met the GB governor, chief secretary and GOC to exchange views on provision of best medical facilities in the province.