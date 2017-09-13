Rain forecast but weather to remain hot

LAHORE :Hot but partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over North West Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, upper Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Pattan, Parachinar, Dir, Bunji, Bagrote and Kasur. They added that Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C, minimum was 26.4°C and humidity was 50 percent.