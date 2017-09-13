629 affectees of housing schemes compensated

LAHORE :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore organised a cheque distribution ceremony here Tuesday in NAB office, Lahore.

Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem distributed the cheques among 629 affectees of a housing scheme and a housing project amounting to Rs154.629 million. According to a press release, NAB had probed embezzlement of public money by accused Kashif Khan, CEO of a housing project and accused Husnain Zaki, Azhar Kazmi, owners of a housing project, Jhang.

Addressing the participants, NAB DG Lahore said the amount recovery was made possible by holding Plea Bargain (PB) deals with the accused persons whereas first installment of the total amount (34%) was received and handed over to the affectees.

Plea Bargain is an important section of Accountability Ordinance which empowers NAB to recover whole looted money from the culprits and the accused stands convicted too, he said. The DG said that NAB under the current leadership has so far recovered Rs50 billion (approximately) within four years span which is being returned to the government/semi-government, private departments and individuals concerned.

NAB is tightening its noose around culprits and we are determined to make Pakistan a corruption-free state, Shehzad said, adding, a day would come soon when nation along with NAB would stand shoulder to shoulder against corruption and corrupt elements and the dream of ‘Clean Pakistan’ would come true in letter and spirit.

Medical camp: Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (R) Zahid Saeed inaugurated a three-day free medical camp at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. He visited different sections of the medical camp and reviewed the facilities being provided there.

According to a handout issued here, the chief secretary said that every individual would have to play their role in establishment of a healthy society. He mentioned that all possible measures were being taken for well-being of government employees so that their performance could be improved.

The medical camp established under the aegis of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will work from 8am to 4pm. Diagnostic tests and treatment facilities for Hepatitis B and C, diabetes, malaria, TB and other diseases would be provided at the medical camp.