PAT plea to release killings report adjourned

LAHORE :Lahore High Court Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Tuesday deferred hearing till September 19 for further arguments on a petition seeking release of a judicial inquiry report conducted by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi into the killings of Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s workers.

Qaiser Iqbal and 19 other family members of the 2014 Model Town incident’s victims had filed this petition. Petitioner counsel Barrister Syed Ali Zafar submitted that Article 19(A) of the Constitution ensured fundamental right of every citizen to have access to information in all matters of public interest.

He said that releasing of the inquiry report was a matter of public interest and the Punjab home secretary was bound under the law to give the required information to the petitioners. He asserted that this was a case of enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners and to all the members of the public.

He also submitted that this report, whether right or wrong, or whatever its evidentiary value, was a report of a judicial commission on a very important matter, and accordingly everybody in Pakistan has the right to know what is stated by the inquiry judge. He said that the government could not hide behind its governmental power and stop the publication of the inquiry report as it would be blatant disregard of constitutional provisions and refusal to provide fundamental right of access to information by the government smacks of malafide and is patently illegal.

He said that the provincial government has been assuming, wrongly and illegally, that only the government has the right on the report. Pointed out that the inquiry report is held by the government for the benefit of the citizens and every individual has the right to access it.

He pleaded that the public bodies could not hold any public information on their own behalf, but rather they hold it for the benefit of all members of the public. He said that LHC under Article 199 of the Constitution is the custodian and protector of fundamental rights, and has the constitutional obligation to direct the government to publish the report as per the original, without any manipulation, tampering or deletions.

He sought directions to enforce fundamental rights of the petitioners and order the home secretary of the province to immediately make the report public.