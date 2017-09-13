Judge declines to hear contempt plea against Nawaz

Print Story
LAHORE :Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza on Tuesday declined to hear a contempt petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and referred it to Chief Justice for its fixing before some other appropriate bench. A local resident Mehmood Akhtar had moved the contempt petition against deposed PM. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif, in his address to members of PML-N lawyers’ wing on August 26, criticised the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in Panama Papers case. The apex court had held him disqualified to be elected as an assembly member.
