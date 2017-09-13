Terrorist arrested with suicide jacket 

LAHORE :law enforcement agencies arrested a terror suspect at a local hotel near Punjab Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The arrested man was stated to be a member of a defunct organisation. Officials also seized a suicide jacket from his possession. The arrested terrorist has been dispatched to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Body found: A man was found dead in the Mozang police area on Tuesday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, Police said, adding that he might have died of overuse of drugs.

The body has been removed to morgue. Arrested: An FIA team arrested the owner of a sweets and bakers outlet in an electricity theft case on Tuesday in Harbanspura area.

According to FIA Deputy Director Khurram Yousaf the team raided the shop and found the power meter reversed for electricity theft. A case was registered against accused Farman Ali, owner of the outlet.