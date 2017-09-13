‘If ministers remain absent, bills to be sent  to standing committees’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians on Tuesday witnessed a verbal clash between members of the MQM and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the Land Reforms Bill which, along with PPP, was also opposed by the government. At the outset, the House also faced a lack of quorum due to which the proceedings were suspended for half an hour.

The government came under strong criticism from the opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, who drew the attention of Speaker towards empty seats of treasury benches where only two cabinet members were present on the private members’ day.

Feeling lack of quorum in the House, the opposition leader said the government was giving no importance saying the ministers keep sitting in their chambers but do not attend proceedings. “We talk about sanctity of the House and will not allow proceedings to continue in this situation,” he said adding it was responsibility of the government to complete quorum.

He said he also used to advise the former Prime Minister to give time and importance to the Parliament but he did not care and had to go himself. The Speaker said he would send all the private members bills to the concerned standing committee if the ministers do not turn up.

The opposition leader said he would not point out lack of quorum but would suggest him to first complete quorum and them run proceedings. “It is not just matter of quorum but also sanctity of the House,” he said.

The government opposed the ‘Redistributive Land Reforms Bill, 2017’ as the Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CAAD) Dr Tariq Chaudhry said the matter was with the Supreme Court.

The bill was also opposed by the PPP parliamentarians who were of the view that the issued under the 18th amendment had been devolved to the provinces. The MQM members also stood in their seats following opposition by the government and PPP members.

MQM’s parliamentary leader Dr Farooq Sattar, speaking on the bill, stressed the need to implement the clauses of the bill in the country. “Tax should be imposed on income, and proper land reforms are necessary,” he said.

Sattar also criticised PPP for opposing the clauses of the bill. PPP’s Ghulam Mustafa Shah, responding to the MQM’s claim, said land reforms in the country was vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. MQM’s Abdul Rashid Godil said everyone has to pay tax. “No one is above the law,” he said, demanding proper implementation of land reforms in the country. Upon insistence by MQM members, the bill was referred to the concerned standing committee.

The Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill 2017 was also introduced in the house. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says the Minimum Wages Ordinance, 1961, needs to amended for incorporate of fixing over time allowance, determination of working hours , provide punishment in case of non-compliance.

The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (amendment) Bill 2017 which is aimed at proper training during service and pre-service training for teachers was also introduced in the House. PML-N minority member Khalil George, on a point of order, raised the issue of Sheron Masih, a student of a school in Vehari, who lost his life because he drank water in the same glass which was also in use of other students.

He stressed the need to revise school curricula adding the minorities of this country feel alone at the moment. Shazia Marri of PPP said that there was a need to change mindset saying the human rights violation should be discouraged. Asad Umar of PTI said that it was responsibility of the society to take care of minorities in the country and demanded proper action against elements who were fanning violence in the society.