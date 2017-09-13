Cabinet decides to extend jurisdiction of SC, IHC to Fata

ISLAMABAD: In a historic decision, the federal cabinet has given go-ahead signal to bring Fata into the mainstream and as the first step, jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC) would be extended to the area.

For the purpose, legislation would be undertaken in the ongoing sitting of the two Houses of the Parliament. The federal cabinet in its meeting here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Tuesday took a number of decisions and had extensive discussion with regard to future of Fata.

It has been officially stated after the cabinet meeting that as a major step towards mainstreaming of the Fata, the federal cabinet approved placing of a bill before the Parliament that seeks to extend jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and IHC to the tribal areas. It was decided that after its passage through the Parliament, abolition of Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR), extension of jurisdiction of the Superior Court and normal laws of the country would be enforced in the tribal areas in a phased manner. This will be reinforced by a massive development effort which will be financed through allocation of additional resources from the divisible pool after concurrence of all stakeholders.

A National Implementation Committee under the prime minister has already been constituted for overseeing the political, legal, administrative and developmental mainstreaming of Fata, the cabinet was informed. The sources said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif took a major step two years ago to bring about change in the status of Fata for making it part of the country as settled area. Nawaz Sharif constituted a committee under Sartaj Aziz that had submitted its recommendations. The implementation process was delayed due to multiple reasons but the government had made up its mind to implement the recommendations.

Official sources said that the cabinet also accorded approval to Finance Division for laying the annual report of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the year 2015-16 and that of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for the year 2013 and 2014 in the Parliament after publication in the Gazette of Pakistan. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Pemra) annual report for 2015-16 and state of industry report for 2016 was also presented before the cabinet.

The prime minister directed the ministry concerned for a comprehensive presentation to the cabinet on power generation, distribution and transmission, liabilities and recoveries and load management in the country. The cabinet also approved signing of agreement between Pakistan and Tanzania on abolition of visa for diplomatic and official passport holders. The members of the cabinet also had informal discussion about the law and order situation and political affairs prevailing in the country after the meeting. They also showed concern over the health of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed for her early recovery.