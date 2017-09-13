14 killed as van hits trailer near Chakri

RAWALPINDI: Fourteen persons were killed and five others were injured when a passenger van hit a trailer and caught fire near the Chakri Interchange here on Tuesday. The Motorway Police spokesman said a passenger van was on the way when the driver lost its control and hit a trailer. As a result, the CNG cylinders, fitted in the vehicle, caught fire, resulting in the death of 14 passengers including four children while five others were injured. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital where their condition is reported to be critical.

