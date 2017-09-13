Six held as gang of ‘educated street criminals’ busted

Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of street criminals that was headed by a graduate of the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

District Central SSP Irfan Baloch said the gang was busted in a raid and all the members were “well-educated individuals”. As per the officer, the group’s head had acquired a degree in civil engineering from NED University. SSP Baloch said the gang was largely operational in the city’s Nazimabad area and was involved in multiple muggings and street crime cases.

He said six pistols and 20 snatched mobile phones had been found in possession of the gang members. The weapons, added the officer, would be sent for a forensic examination.