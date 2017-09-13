Agreement signed to set up children’s ward at ASH

With the support and coordination of welfare organisations, a special ward for children will be set up at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar as he signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect on Monday.

As the city government had long been facing a financial crunch, he said, it had decided to seek help from NGOs and social workers to carry out projects in various sectors. “Right now, the help cooperation is being particularly sought in the field of medicine and diagnosis for which agreements have been signed with different organisations,” he said.

Talking about his administration, Akhtar said the local government leadership was united and the mayor, deputy mayor and all district chairmen were doing their duties in coordination with each other. “There is no any difference between us. Those who spread rumours of any conflicts in the city government are living in fool’s paradise,” he asserted.

The mayor said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar did not raise questions about his performance, neither did he make any criticism on his administration.

He said the topmost priority of the local bodies’ elected representatives was to serve the people. “I do not have any time to pay attention to these rumours and desires of some people,” he added. Akhtar said he was completely satisfied with the performance of his administration despite having limited resources.

“All the departments generating revenue are under the control of the Sindh government, which has further deprived us of resources by taking the control of the Building Control Authority, the water board the solid waste management,” he deplored.