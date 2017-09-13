Hashmi announces support for Kulsoom

MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Tuesday announced his full support for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the NA-120.

Addressing a press conference, Hashmi said no one would be able to defeat Kulsoom Nawaz in the by-poll. He said he honoured Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif in politics like his father despite his differences. He said Kulsoom Nawaz was like his sister, who had sacrificed for democracy and headed the party in a difficult time.

Hashmi said he had contested polls from NA-120 twice, saying that he had contested against Dr Yasmin's father-in-law Ghulam Nabi 41 years ago. He said voters of this constituency always preferred the Muslim League and Kulsoom Nawaz would win the election with a heavy majority.

Hashmi said Maryam Nawaz was running the election campaign in an excellent way. He said he knew the Sharif family for the last 41 years and Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif could not think about disassociating from each other.

Hashmi said Shahbaz always honours Nawaz Sharif in politics like his father. He said he knew Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan deeply and he is a leaguer and would remain leaguer. Hashmi said differences between Nawaz and Nisar were ordinary, saying that Nisar cannot disassociate from Nawaz.

He said differences between Khawaja Asif and Nisar were deep-rooted. Hashmi said the Supreme Court is not an investigation agency. The NAB humiliates people and he had personal experience of such humiliation. He asked those were speaking on civil and military leadership that the parliament is the only institution that elects country's leadership.

Hashmi said he told former COAS Gen Kiani that the parliament was the mother of all institutions but politicians stood with the army but they would not allow weakening of their mother.

He said the masses had elected him eleven times and he remained central president of the PML-N and the PTI. He said Imran Khan had appointed him PTI Parliamentary Board chairman while Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Khan Tareen were members of the board. He said he had resigned from the PTI to save the parliament.

He was offered the Prime Minister protocol to create a forward bloc in the PTI but he refused splitting the PTI because he believes on saving democracy.

Hashmi said he has been contributing in Multan uplift for the last 41 years. He designed flyovers projects for Multan but former PM Yusuf Raza Gillani had completed those projects in 2008 during his tenure. Similarly, he brought Multan international airport project and developed Multan Cardiology Institute PC-I.

Hashmi said Shahbaz was deeply interested to name Multan Cardiology Institute, but later he kept silent. Shahbaz disliked Rescue 1122 but he always opposed discontinuation of service and prepared him to continue the service.

He said at least 30, 000 jobless youths were given jobs due to his development projects. He said he had struggled for the establishment of Bahauddin Zakariyia University and made efforts for the completion of Multan Cricket Stadium, 135 educational institutions, Multan Cardiology Institute, Multan Children Complex, Multan Kidney Institute, Dental hospital, Burn centre.

Hashmi said India would fail in isolating Pakistan. The holding of World Eleven is the victory to Pakistan. He predicted soon the south Punjab province would be created with Multan its capital. He said he had established 350 development projects, including educational, health institutions, Multan International airport, flyovers and sewerage projects, adding that no politician could execute development projects as he did.