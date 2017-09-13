EU delegation visits OPC

LAHORE: A two-member delegation of European Union (EU) on Tuesday visited Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and held talks with Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari. Members of the delegation included Minister Counsellor & Head of Cooperation, Bernard Francois and Second Secretary & HR and Gender Officer Ingeborg Zorn. Purpose of the meeting was to devise a rehabilitation mechanism for Pakistani returnees and to gain updated information about the initiatives of OPC for the welfare of expatriate Pakistanis. OPC DG informed the delegation that the innovative step of establishing OPC has been taken to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. Since its inception, this institution has executed exceptional performance in resolution of complaints of Overseas Pakistanis and 50pc issues have been resolved with the intervention of OPC.

Advertisement