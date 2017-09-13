JKCHR raises plight of Kashmiri prisoners

Islamabad: United Nations Secretary General has released Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) document received on the plight of Kashmiri prisoners held in Tihar jail New Delhi as UN General Assembly Document titled A/HRC/36/NGO/52 at the 36th session of Human Rights Council, says a press release.

The document submitted under agenda item 3 of the 36th session of the Council which started its session in Geneva, points out that there are 19 Kashmiris have been serving life imprisonment in Tihar jail, New Delhi. JKCHR document states that youth are taken away as prisoners and lodged in various prisons throughout India. Kashmiri political prisoners, most of them according to family members have been implicated in false cases are presently in the jails of Rajasthan, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Gujarat and other jails of India. The document flags Tihar jail in Delhi as the notorious prison for its inhumane and degrading treatment meted out to these Kashmiri prisoners.

The document has produced the statement of Mohammad Hussain Fazili released in February 2017, who has reported that, in addition to indescribable activities forced on the prisoners, they are forced to urinate in each other’s mouth. “We were forced to drink urine and eat human waste along with bread. Rats were put in their trousers. As if it was not enough, he said, pigs were let loose to lick their mouth and face. At the same time, cops used to push water and bread into our mouth. We thought since we were Kashmiris and Muslims, it was the only reason for facing such torture”.

The document has pointed out that Human Rights Council has a duty to check, “if governments do what they agreed on at the United Nations.” JKCHR has stated that Human Rights Council has a duty to check whether Government of India has honoured its obligations slated in para 13 of UN Security Council resolution of 21 April 1948. The document states that Over 2.5 million Kashmiri Muslims have been forced out of their homes from Indian administered part of Kashmir and they live in various provinces of Pakistan. These refugees are represented in the Legislature of Azad Kashmir, through 12 elected seats. They also vote in the Provincial and National Assembly of Pakistan.

The document highlights the Indian imperialism towards people and their territories, harsh military suppression of dissent combined with sweeping special emergency powers, reactionary penal laws, double standards of enunciating human rights and rule of law, unwillingness and a degree of inability to undertake real reform. Indian army is operating outside the terms of reference agreed at the time of granting them temporary admission, they are dishonouring the ‘good behaviour reference’ given by the Kashmiri leader at the UN Security Council and violate the UN restraints.

The situation helps Indian forces to operate above law and against the will of the people. It is an occupation and the Council has to find ways to, see that ‘people understand their rights’ and that ‘people can use their rights.’ Council has to help these people whose rights have been taken away. JKCHR has recommended that the Council invites the chair or a member of All Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament or president or prime minister of Azad Kashmir to give an account of the Human Rights situation in the Indian administered part of Kashmir.