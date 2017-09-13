Lawyers seek improvement in online system

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association Tuesday pleaded the Lahore High Court Chief Justice to take notice of the lawyers’ complaints on delayed messages about their cases and cause lists being generated by the new IT system.

Addressing a press conference, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn pointed out flaws and problems in the new IT system, saying that the bar members were unable to trace out their cases fixed before the courts.

The bar leaders questioned why the new system was introduced in urgency and the old system was completely shut down. “We are not against use of latest technology for our own work but it should be properly managed,” said Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali. He said “I’m sure that the most of the judges at the Lahore High Court don’t know about the cause lists which are issued by the IT system.” He claimed that the judges suddenly come to know about their cases when they sit in the courts to start proceedings.

“These flaws in the IT system are causing serious problems for lawyers and litigants,” Ali said. He also said “both systems should go side by side until the new system is improved.”Earlier, Bar Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn presented a copy issued by registrar office regarding use of android sets for dealing with online application system of the high court. He said “Many lawyers don’t have cell phones and those who have don’t know how to use IT system to remain updated about their cases.” He said they received late messages about their cases and many times, their cases were fixed before different courts and were shown before others.