Judge declines to hear contempt plea against Nawaz

LAHORE: Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza on Tuesday declined to hear a contempt petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and referred it to the chief justice for its fixing before some other appropriate bench.

A local resident Mehmood Akhtar had moved the contempt petition against deposed PM. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif, in his address to members of PML-N lawyers’ wing on August 26, criticised the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgment in the Panama Papers case. The apex court had held him disqualified to be elected as an assembly member.

He said Nawaz Sharif termed the Panama verdict contrary to justice and raised 12 questions to the judgment. He stated that Nawaz Sharif’s impugned speech was to undermine the dignity and honour of the court for which he should be held accountable. He requested to initiate contempt proceedings against Nawaz Sharif.