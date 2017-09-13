Italian envoy meets NDMA chairman

Islamabad: Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen Omar Mehmood Hayat here on Tuesday. Areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of Disaster Management and Hazards Mitigation came under discussion in the meeting. The ambassador apprised about the areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in various sectors. The NDMA chairman said that Pakistan was taking every possible measure to strengthen its disaster management mechanism and hoped that mutual cooperation in this all important sector of sustainable development can be beneficial to both Italy and Pakistan.

