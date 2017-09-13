Search operation around Gaddafi Stadium conducted

LAHORE: Police conducted search operations before the first Independence Cup match around the stadium on Tuesday. These search and sweep operations have been conducted for the last many days. Security at entry and exit points of the city was stepped up. Before the match, officials of Bomb Disposal Squad, sniffer dogs and Special Branch thoroughly checked the stadium and surroundings. The World XI team was escorted to the stadium with a cavalcade amid strict security measures. Besides vehicles of Elite, Dolphin, PRU, the vehicles of army, Rangers were also with the squad.

An aerial surveillance of the ground was also conducted. Snipers were deployed on nearby buildings to keep an eye on suspicious persons or activity. Men in civvies were also deployed on the occasion.

Police officials were deployed on the route of the team. Teams of Police Response Unit and Dolphin Squad remained on patrolling in nearby areas. Water and food to police officials was at their duty points by mobile-canteen.

The Punjab Safe City Authority had installed over 200 CCTV cameras for live monitoring of the security arrangements on the route and inside the stadium. They had also handed over 4-G wireless handsets to SPs for effective communications. These handsets could also be used for live video streaming at operations room of the safe city. PSCA’s office was being used as the control room. Managing Director PSCA and DIG Amir Malik at the beginning of the day had briefed the PSCA team on their duties and security plan. Officials of army and Rangers assisted the police in maintaining security arrangements on the occasion. Ten police officers from other districts were also called in to help the Lahore Police.