Wed September 13, 2017
September 13, 2017

PTI submits adjournment motion in PA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Dr Murad Raas on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in Punjab Assembly over the absence of proper fire safety measures in thousands of buildings across the provincial capital.Through the adjournment motion submitted in the PA Secretariat, the PTI legislator cited a media report regarding the unsatisfactory fire safety standards as thousands of buildings lacked safety fire fighting, which could lead to any untoward incident.The PTI legislator submitted that fire safety fighting standards were not followed while constructing these buildings, which posed serious life risk to dwellers.

