Croatia govt under fire for failing to tackle pro-Nazis

ZAGREB: With his Hitler-style toothbrush moustache, ex-fighter Marko Skejo leaves no doubt about his politics: the now-disbanded paramilitary unit he fought for displays open nostalgia for a pro-Nazi past that Croatia is struggling to tackle.

The unit, the Croatian Defence Forces (HOS), last week said it would continue to display a memorial plaque for its comrades killed in Croatia’s 1990s independence war which bears the pro-Nazi slogan "Za dom spremni" ("For the Homeland, ready").

It was the official motto of the fighting group -- which disbanded in the early stages of the war -- and appears on their coat of arms.

The phrase was used by the country’s World War II Ustasha regime, which persecuted and killed hundreds of thousands of Jews, Serbs, Roma and anti-fascist Croats. Ex-paramilitaries had put up the plaque last November by the site of the former Jasenovac camp, known as "Croatia’s Auschwitz", sparking outragefrom the country’s ethnic minorities, rights groups and centre-left opposition.

After days of negotiations with authorities, HOS agreed to remove the plaque from the camp’s immediate vicinity -- only to display it in another location around 10 kilometres away.

"No one can touch this... We achieved our goal," an HOS leader, Ivan Friscic, told a press conference as his comrades chanted their controversial slogan. Skejo said authorities had failed to remove the slogan from the plaque -- "we would be the biggest good-for-nothings if we ceded that".

Many Croatians were indignant about Conservative Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s handling of the episode. "Plenkovic caved in to glorifiers" of the slogan, said a comment piece in the Jutarnji List newspaper, while Davor Bernardic, leader of the opposition Social Democrats, said the authorities were "inciting fascism".

Although the Ustasha’s so-called Independent State of Croatia was a Nazi puppet state, their modern sympathisers such as Friscic and Skejo see the regime’s leaders as the nation’s founding fathers.

After the country declared independence from Yugoslavia, sparking the 1991-1995 conflict, a number of political emigres who were linked to or sympathised with the Ustasha regime returned to Croatia.

"They had a view of World War II which was completely different from the one taught not only in the former Yugoslavia but in the whole world," historian Hrvoje Klasic told AFP. Some were given important political or economic positions or joined the country’s defence forces, enabling them to establish their narrative in society, Klasic said.

In the 1990s numerous monuments to anti-fascists were destroyed and street signs were renamed after Ustasha officials.