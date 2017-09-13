3.5m refugee children don’t attend school: UN

GENEVA: More than half the world’s refugee children -- some 3.5 million altogether -- do not attend school, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday, urging greater and steadier funding for their education.

"Some 3.5 million didn’t get a single day" of school last year from among the 6.4 million children aged between five and 17 who were under the care of the UNHCR last year, the agency said in a report.

It was only a slight improvement over the previous year, when the figure was 3.7 million, said the report titled "Left Behind: Refugee Education in Crisis".

"The education of these young refugees is crucial to the peaceful and sustainable development of the places that have welcomed them, and to the future prosperity of their own countries," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in the report.