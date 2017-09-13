‘Pakistan must win singles’

KARACHI: Pakistan must win the singles games to win their Davis Cup final against Thailand because Thailand’s doubles team is way too strong, a former Davis Cup player said while talking to ‘The News’. Pakistan play their Asia/Oceania Group-II final against Thailand from September 15-17 on grass courts in Islamabad. “This time Pakistan can win the competition by winning singles only,” said the former Davis Cupper.

He added that Pakistan had 50 percent chance to win this tie and there are no chances of winning the doubles tie. “Aisam and Aqeel are a strong doubles pair. They have won many doubles matches in Davis Cup ties but this time their chances are bleak,” said the player.

He added that the Thai twin brothers were much stronger than the Pakistani pair, so Pakistan must focus on singles. He said the selection of Shahzad Khan was useless as he would not play any singles or doubles matches. “Shahzad’s selection in the team is objectionable,” said the former Davis Cupper.

Meanwhile, Abid Ali Akbar simply let go his selection chances against Abid Mushtaq as he lost 6-4, 0-6, 0-6, 1-6. “Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) paid for his ticket to come from the US and play the trials for Davis Cup team,” said the former player.

He said PTF should not have paid him just to play one match. “Abid came late, yet PTF arranged trial matches and then he complained that he did not get proper rest before the match. This is shameful on his part,” said the former player.

It is worth adding here that Abid excused himself for the Davis Cup semi-final against Hong Kong in April this year. He also did not go with the Pakistani team to Islamic Solidarity Games. Pakistan team comprises Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Shahzad Khan and captain Muhammad Khalid.

The squad of Thailand consists of Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Kittipong Wachiramanowong, Sanchai Ratiwatana, Sonchat Ratiwatana, and captain Vittaya Samrej.

It is to be noted that PTF did not establish a camp for players to prepare them for this very important tie. The players have been out of practice for last one or two months. “First, there was Ramzan. Then, our players are not well prepared for grass courts since they don’t usually play on this surface,” said a top player.

The player added that a long camp to make the players of the team in shape was needed. A source informed ‘The News’ that Thailand were preparing well for the tie as their players are not only practising on grass surface but also they are playing the international circuit with grass surface.Thailand are ranked 45th. Thailand defeated Pakistan 4-1 in the final of Group-II in 2014 in Thailand. The two nations have faced each other eight times and each won four ties.