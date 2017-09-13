PFC delegation to explore China

LAHORE: Mian Muhammad Kashif, chief executive of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), on Tuesday said that despite volume imbalances, there was an immense potential for boosting trade ties between the two countries, thus Pakistan’s business community should zoom in on upping their competitive ante in the markets of China.

“Many furniture retailers in Pakistan prefer to import furniture from China and sell the products in local market, but Pakistani furniture industry is no short of potential,” said Kashif while announcing he is leading a PFC delegation to China next week to explore new avenues and strengthen existing bilateral trade relations with their counterparts in furniture industry.

“The business tour will provide a chance to explore new avenues by sharing vision, expertise for formulation of future policies, economic studies, sectoral and project specific reports besides promotional efforts.”

Urging the businessmen to take full advantage of concessions granted by China under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), Kashif said interaction with business organisations from the public and private sectors of China would open new vistas of opportunities, boosting cross-border business and trade collaboration.