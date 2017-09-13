SECP simplifies incorporation process 

ISLAMABAD: Companies are required to submit simple application form for registration under the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations 2017 instead of different statutory forms previously required to be filed under the repealed Companies Ordinance 1984.

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in a statement on Tuesday, said a simplified incorporation process has been introduced through an amendment into the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017 in order to increase the number of new incorporations.

“SECP has introduced numerous reforms through the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017 in order to promote the ease of doing business,” it added. All the necessary information regarding company registered address, telephone number and list of directors/chief executive is now available in the different annexures of application form.

“SECP would like to inform banks/stakeholders that requirements for filing different statutory forms such as 1, 21, 27, 28 and 29 at the time of incorporation has been replaced with simple application form under regulation 5 of the Companies (Incorporation) Regulations, 2017,” said the commission.