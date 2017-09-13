PBS corrects trade data error

KARACHI: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday said trade data for July-August 2017/18 erroneously carried incorrect numbers for the export and import figures for August in dollar terms.

“This (error) occurred due to use of incorrect exchange rate for August 2017,” PBS said in a statement referring to the summary trade statistics placed on its website on September 11. “This error was rectified and the correct numbers placed on our website. The exports and imports data in rupee terms and for the July-August period was correct,” it added.

As per the corrected numbers, the exports in August show a healthy growth of 14.41 percent over July and 12.8 percent over the last August in dollar terms. Similarly, for imports the data shows a low growth of 2.42 percent over July and 15.08 percent over the last August in dollar terms.

Previously, exports were shown rising 26.85 percent month-on-month and 25.17 percent year-on-year to $2.07 billion in August. Imports were also recorded increasing 13.59 percent month-on-month and 27.63 percent year-on-year to $5.49 billion in August.