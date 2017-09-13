Efforts to up Pak-Austria trade paying off: envoy

LAHORE: Richard Bandera, Trade Commissioner of Austria, on Tuesday said his efforts for multiplying Pakistan-Austria trade by two have started yielding results in the shape of some encouraging improvements that have come to fore recently.

“An increased cooperation bewtween Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and The Federation of Austrian Industries can cooperate raise the opportunities of trade promotion to the next level,” said Bandera addressing Pakistani businessmen at the FPCCI’s regional office.

The Austrian trade commissioner, who was accompanied by Bruno Mellacher, Leonhard Lucki, Rudolf Edlinger, and Saleem Shamshi from commercial section of Austrian embassy, also lauded the role of FPCCI in strengthening business relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandera detailed the Pakistani business community on Advantage Austria, the central European country's official trade promotion organisation, having approximately 110 offices in over 70 countries.

“Being the official representative of our businesses, Advantage Austria provides a broad range of intelligence and business development services for both Austrian companies and their international business partners,” he told the local businessmen.

Manzoor Ul Haq Malik, regional chairman and vice president FPCCI, said business community of Pakistan was always keen to develop strong bilateral trade relation with Austria. “There are immense investment and joint-venture opportunities in various sectors such as tourism, information technology, mines and minerals, dairy products and agriculture sector,” said Malik.