Copper slides

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Tuesday as funds cut bets on higher prices, inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses jumped and the dollar steadied at higher levels.

Benchmark copper on the LME was down 0.9 percent at $6,690 a tonne, after last week hitting a three-year high of $6,970 a tonne.

Prices are up around 20 percent this year. "The move from $6,000 to $7,000 in a month cannot be explained by fundamentals, which haven´t changed and which at this time of the year are normally, seasonally weak," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"Mine production is recovering from disruptions earlier this year. Chile is reporting a growth in output and the issues between the Indonesian government and Freeport seem to have been resolved." LME data shows funds' net long copper position at 78,054 lots, or more than 1.95 million tonnes, is down from 78,527 lots late in August, but still near its highest since last December.