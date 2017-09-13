Cotton down

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals increased in the market on Tuesday while spot rate decreased Rs100 a maund. Spot rate was slashed to Rs6,050/maund (37.324 kilogrammes) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also fell to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

One analyst said demand of lint continued in the market but prices were reduced as arrivals soared. The market will stabilise in the coming days, he said.

A total of 20 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs5,925 to Rs6,225 a maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Kotri, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Tando Adam and Nawab Shah from Sindh and Burewala, Vehari , Alipur, Mongi Bangla, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan from Punjab.