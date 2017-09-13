Wed September 13, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
September 13, 2017

Gold eases

LONDON: Gold hit its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday as ebbing concerns over North Korea´s nuclear ambitions and the impact of Hurricane Irma fuelled further gains in equities, tempering demand for the metal as a haven from risk.

A steadier tone to the dollar after the previous day´s sharp rebound took some downward pressure off the metal, however. The US currency remained pinned near Friday's 2-1/2 year low despite Monday´s bounce, supporting dollar-priced gold.

Spot gold hit its lowest since Sept 1 at $1,322.85 in early trade and was at $1,326.50 an ounce, little changed from late on Monday. It fell 1.4 percent in that session, its biggest one-day drop in two months.

"The North Korea story has had (an impact) on the price of gold, but these geopolitical events tend to be quite limited in time," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

"The market accommodates surprisingly quickly when things calm down."

