Wheat drops

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, heading for a second straight losing session with pressure from record supplies from the Black Sea region making it difficult for US exporters to win business.

Soybeans dipped for a fourth consecutive session - although losses were marginal - on expectation of a reduction in US yields, while corn fell for the first time in three sessions as markets await key supply-demand reports to be issued by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade eased 0.2 percent to $4.34 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday, when prices hit a low of $4.31-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since Aug. 31. Soybeans were 0.2 percent lower at $9.58-1/4 a bushel after dropping on Monday to $9.56-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since Sept. 5. Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.56-1/2 a bushel.