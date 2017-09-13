Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee firms

Rupee firms

Rupee on Tuesday held the overnight levels against the US dollar owing to ease in supply of dollars, dealers said.  The rupee closed at 105.40 a dollar in the interbank market. “The currency remained range-bound on smooth dollar supply,” said a dealer. The rupee quoted lower at 105.38 and traded at a higher rate of 105.43. It strengthened in open market, while trading at 105.60/80 from 105.70/90 in the previous session. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement