Rupee firms

Rupee on Tuesday held the overnight levels against the US dollar owing to ease in supply of dollars, dealers said. The rupee closed at 105.40 a dollar in the interbank market. “The currency remained range-bound on smooth dollar supply,” said a dealer. The rupee quoted lower at 105.38 and traded at a higher rate of 105.43. It strengthened in open market, while trading at 105.60/80 from 105.70/90 in the previous session.
