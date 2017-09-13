Stocks recover on buying in blue-chip shares

KARACHI: Shares pared some of losses on Tuesday as investors took fresh positions in blue-chip banking and fertiliser stocks, while volumes remained thin for the second consecutive day, dealers said.

“Stocks showed recovery amid late session support in banking and fertiliser shares on strong valuations,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

“Upbeat fertiliser sales data for August, surging textile exports, reports of rising cement dispatches played a catalyst role in higher close,” Mehanti added. There was, however, a mid-session pressure as investors were concerned over July-August trade deficit of $6.29 billion.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share Index closed up 0.37 percent or 152.47 points to 41,279.30 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,411.73 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,024.54 points.

KSE 30-share Index increased 0.69 percent or 144.68 points to end at 21,107.78 points. Turnover slightly increased to 99.67 million shares from 94.94 million shares. Trading value, however, decreased to Rs5.40 billion from Rs5.55 billion, while market capital expanded to Rs8.65 trillion from Rs8.63 trillion. Of 371 companies, 155 closed up, 202 ended down and 14 remained unchanged.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said equities closed little higher after seeing range-bound trading amid lacklustre participation as just below 100 million shares traded on the KSE All Index.

“With no immediate positive triggers in sight and earnings season nearing end, we see consolidation at the current levels and Index oscillating in a range of 41,000 support and 43,000 resistance levels in near term,” it added.

Cement and oil sectors closed mixed, while financial sector closed up with Habib Bank up 5 percent leading gains in the sector. The bank closed third consecutive session at upper price limit after imposition of lower final penalty, churning near 2.7 million shares.

MCB Bank, up 2.4 percent, too stood strong and contributed to the gains, while United Bank Limited, down 0.3 percent, ended flat despite the bank denouncing recent false reports of a possible penalty on the bank. Highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan XD by Rs511.07 to close at Rs12,186/share followed by Rafhan Maize XD that rose Rs190.71 to end at Rs7,260.71/share.

Major decrease was noted in Bata (Pak) by Rs131.45 to end at Rs2,860/share followed by Pak Tobacco that fell Rs65.43 to close at Rs1,450/share. Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Engro Polymer, K-Electric Ltd, Jahangir Siddiqui Co, Bank of Punjab, Pak Elektron XD, TRG Pak Ltd, Power Cement, Aisha Steel Mill, Azgard Nine and Habib Bank XD.

Engro Polymer remained the volume leader with 9.42 million shares with a drop of Rs1.28 to close at Rs27.34/share, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 9.28 million shares with an increase of 11 paisas to end at Rs6.25/share. Turnover in the future contracts fell to 28.32 million shares from 39.20 million shares traded in the previous session.