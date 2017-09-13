Water in Maymar

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the grievance of the people living in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi. For the last three months, residents have been facing the problem of the shortage of water supply. The locality is densely populated, therefore the demand for water is high. The KWSB should have paid attention to the fact that densely-populated areas need more quantity of water.

However, it is unfortunate that the KWSB has done no proper arrangement for uninterrupted supply of water. Water pipelines are worn-out at many places because of which a large quantity of water is waster. The KWSB must look into the matter and take necessary action to ensure the regular supply of water.

For this I shall remain grateful.

Shaikh Nauman Ahmed (Karachi)