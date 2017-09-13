Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Water in Maymar

Water in Maymar

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the grievance of the people living in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi. For the last three months, residents have been facing the problem of the shortage of water supply. The locality is densely populated, therefore the demand for water is high. The KWSB should have paid attention to the fact that densely-populated areas need more quantity of water.

However, it is unfortunate that the KWSB has done no proper arrangement for uninterrupted supply of water. Water pipelines are worn-out at many places because of which a large quantity of water is waster. The KWSB must look into the matter and take necessary action to ensure the regular supply of water.

For this I shall remain grateful.

Shaikh Nauman Ahmed (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement