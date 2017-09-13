At least ten people died in an accident involving a bus truck and a minivan on the Mianwali-Muzzafargarh road near Layyah. The accident that occurred last week also left several people injured.. Accidents on this road are not new. Almost every week, a fatal accident on this road claims precious lives. That this route is one-way and is normally used by heavy traffic including trucks and buses which are often speeding is the main reason for accidents that kill innocent commuters. There is no authority which could see if the traffic laws are being followed. As a result, reckless drivers have got freedom to drive as fast as they can.

The other problem is taking severely injured people to hospitals. Nishtar Hospital, Multan is the only hope for the survival of the injured, but the hospital is at least at a two-hour drive from Layyah. Unfortunately, Layyah and its surroundings have no such hospital which could give treatment to these seriously injured patients. The question is: why is the Punjab government not taking any notice of these incidents? Motorways are being built for other regions, but for south Punjab even a two-way road cannot be built. It is time both the federal and provincial governments took measures to ameliorate road infrastructure and the health sector of south Punjab at the earliest.

Aitezaz Rashid Bajwa (Layyah)