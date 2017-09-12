Herrera patient despite lack of game time

LONDON: Manchester United’s Ander Herrera says team success is his top priority despite the frustrations of a lack of game time this season for the Premier League leaders.

The club’s reigning player of the year, who made his first league start of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Stoke, has struggled for minutes on the pitch after the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.But the Spaniard was more frustrated at United’s failure to win than by his own situation.

“I am always ready to play,” Herrera said after the match. “I always say the same.“I am a team player and when the manager needs me I will be there and that’s it. In football there are no surprises.”Herrera hopes to retain his starting place when United line up on Tuesday for their first Champions League match since December 2015. —