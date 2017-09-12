ICC welcomes return of cricket to Pakistan

KARACHI: The ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan ahead of the Independence Cup taking place in Lahore this week.

“This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore for three T20 International games,” Manohar said on Monday.“It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country. I am hopeful that today marks the start of the safe and steady return of international cricket to Pakistan,” he added.

“The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan safely and on a regular basis.

“I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week’s games mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this great cricket nation.” —