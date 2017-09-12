We have a great cause here: Sammy

KARACHI: Darren Sammy, the former Windies captain, has said the players involved in the World XI team are aware of the fact that “they are part of something more important than just their selves.

“We have a reason, a greater cause,” said Sammy, who led West Indies to two ICC World T20 titles. “Everybody here has accepted that they are part of something more important than just their selves. To me, it’s a place where I have a great connection and going back there, like I said through the PSL [Pakistan Super League] final, to bring cricket back to Pakistan, if we can be part of history, a greater purpose, it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Sammy led Peshawar Zalmi to a maiden PSL title in Lahore, and the all-rounder didn’t shy away from sharing his experience with his new teammates.“I did brief them quickly about my experience in Lahore for the PSL final,” revealed Sammy. “We’ve had the best security team, which has also briefed them. Like I said before, it’s important. To get an opportunity after so long, they are all happy to be part of that process.

“The first thing I said to guys after the PSL final — apart from all the security and the protocol — once I stepped on the field, it felt like playing in St Lucia. That is my honest experience — the crowd was just hungry for cricket, to see their icons and role models play in the game. That is what it felt like. That is what I briefed the players when the coach [Andy Flower] asked me about my experience,” Sammy said.

“I believe Sri Lanka and West Indies are also planning to travel to Pakistan, and if the government, the security agencies and cricket authorities there can keep the momentum going, it won’t be long before we have full-fledged tours there.”

Ben Cutting, George Bailey and Tim Paine will become the first Australians to tour Pakistan in nearly 20 years. The last time Australia visited Pakistan was in 1998-99. Cutting said he was looking forward to enjoy the experience. “I haven’t played a lot of international cricket in the past couple of years,” said Cutting. “So to play under the banner of a World XI against a team like Pakistan, in Pakistan, is pretty exciting. I’m not going to take it too seriously. I’m going to enjoy myself, and hopefully, that pays off in performances.

“I did run into Jason Gillespie about a week ago and he said well done. I asked him what he knew about Lahore and Pakistan, and he said you’re really going to enjoy it, particularly Lahore. He spent some time there. So that was refreshing and good to hear.” —