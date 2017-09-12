Tue September 12, 2017
National

September 12, 2017

Three killed in accident

SUKKUR: Three people were killed in a road accident in Khairpur on Monday. According to reports, a car collided with a motorcycle at the Shah Hussain Bypass, Khairpur. Dilbar, Karim Bux and Naveed Maitlo of village Lalo Maitlo died in the accident.

The police officials informed our correspondent that the car belonged to the deputy superintendent of police of Kingri and it was being driven by his son, who is police’s custody now for further investigation.

