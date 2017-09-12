Security arrangements are foolproof: Punjab govt

LAHORE: A foolproof security plan has been devised for the protection of the teams and the spectators, said Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday, a day before Pakistan and a World XI play first of a three-match series.

The star-studded series to take place under tight security will be closely monitored by other cricket boards. Attacks in Lahore have become less frequent in recent years but security remains high as Taliban and other militants groups remain active.

A suicide bomber killed 25 people in July in an attack that appeared to target Lahore’s police force.The streets of Lahore were swathed in posters of the visiting players and advertisements for the matches.

Long queues formed at vendors across the city and many fans were turned away as tickets sold out.“I am very excited,” Lahore resident Qasim Ali Shah told Reuters. “I have bought a ticket, an expensive one, and will go to watch the match tomorrow,” he added.

Local television channels had pre-match footage on a constant loop, showing players arriving for practice at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.For young fans and many players on the team itself it is one of the first times they can experience a high-profile match on home turf.

Pakistan’s cricket board has shouldered the expense of hosting matches in Dubai since the 2009 attack and lost considerable revenue in fees and other expenses.“Dubai has proven to be a very expensive venue and my sense is we will cut our costs by 50 percent when it comes back to Pakistan,” Sethi said.

Cricket board spokesman Amjad Bhatti said an estimated 90 percent of tickets had been sold.“I wanted to watch all of the three matches but could not get tickets,” said aspiring cricketer Rameez Sindhu. —