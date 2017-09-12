‘Two million epileptics in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Epilepsy is the commonest neurological disorder with an approximate figure of 50 million people worldwide suffering from it. Every year 2.5 million new cases are reported in the world.

“Pakistan contributes 10 percent of the total disease burden; two million people in Pakistan are suffering from epilepsy more common in the rural areas as compared to urban areas. People hide epilepsy and think that it is the effect of ghosts and black magic but this is not true. Epilepsy is treatable and curable brain disorder,” said experts on the occasion of inauguration of 1st Epilepsy Clinic in government hospital by Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore, Vice-Chancellor Monday. He also inaugurated state-of-the-art Neurophysiology lab in the Department of Neurology, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam, Assistant Professor and Head of the Neurology Department, briefed the audience about Neurophysiology lab as well. Neurophysiology lab includes EEG, video EEG, NCS and EMG. Provision of Evoked potential test for the patients of multiple sclerosis is in pipeline.

Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Pro-Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Dr Tahira Murtaza Cheema, Dr Muhammad Adnan Aslam Incharge Neurology, Prof Dr Ahsan Numan, Prof Dr Athar Javaid M, Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Dr Nasrullah, Prof Dr Shamsa Humayon were also present.