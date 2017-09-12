World XI tour a huge leap: PCB chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi believes the World XI tour is a “huge leap” as far as resumption of international cricket in the country is concerned.

Speaking at a news conference at a hotel here on Monday, Sethi said extraordinary efforts were made to make the Independence Cup Twenty20 series possible.The PCB chief was accompanied by Giles Clarke, who heads an ICC taskforce formed to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

“A lot of courage was needed to put it all together,” Sethi said. “We are very, very happy to host the World XI. We know this is a small step in many ways but a huge leap for Pakistan. If the PSL (Pakistan Super League) final in Lahore opened the gateway to the World XI, we now expect more doors to open for Sri Lanka to play here and then followed by West Indies,” he said.

He also announced that West Indies Cricket Board President Dave Cameron would witness the third match of the series on September 15. ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson reaches Lahore on Tuesday (today).

Sethi thanked each and every person involved in making the World XI tour possible. “Top of my list is my friend and colleague Mr Clarke, who is the head of the ICC task force on Pakistan. He has gone out of his way to organise this series and he is working at it for over a year now.

“Clarke has been a strong friend and the amount of conviction he has in the return of international cricket is unsurpassed. I really don’t know how we can thank him for his great efforts,” Sethi said.

The PCB boss also thanked Dave Richardson, World XI coach Andy Flower and the cricket boards who gave NOCs to their players for the series.“Of course, without the support and cooperation of ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar, it would not have been possible,” the PCB chief said.

Clarke said the World XI tour was a small step on a long journey for Pakistan. “Twice we came close to put teams together and twice there were tragedies,” he added. Clarke thanked the Pakistan government “for the huge effort they put in. “Police and Army have put in great effort and we have the support of the FICA and the security advisors assigned to do the job,” he said.

“I think if the PSL final had not been played here I don’t know how easy this would have been,” Clarke said. He said he knew that the World XI tour meant much more than cricket to the people of Pakistan. “I want to congratulate the Pakistani people,” he added. “We had to start FTP tours here, so we needed FICA. We have to have FTP tours of Pakistan by the Full Members and for that to happen we have to have a structure.”