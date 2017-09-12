Better coordination required

LAHORE: Interestingly, representatives of different offices housed in the Gaddafi Stadium complex were not deputed at the entry points. A citizen just to check the security arrangements entered the complex by introducing himself as an employee of the stadium and by showing an expired office identity card. He was allowed to go inside without he and his vehicle being frisked. He suggested the PCB office-bearers should depute representatives of officers at gates or at least they should have list of employees along with their CNIC numbers and pictures to avert any untoward incident.

It would not be irrelevant to mention here that severe traffic jam was witnessed on major roads on Monday as traffic wardens could not divert traffic on alternate routes effectively. The traffic signals also did not work properly. Citizens criticised the law enforcers who failed to maintain the flow of traffic even ahead of matches. They demanded that the traffic flow should be maintained before, during and after the matches. They welcomed the international team saying the security personnel should also keep in view the respect of general public throughout this activity.