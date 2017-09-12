PESHAWAR: Dr Mohammad Ishaq, founder of Jinnah Medical College and brother of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fasihuddin, passed away on Monday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 10 am today (Tuesday) at Jinnah Medical College, near Motorway Toll Plaza in Peshawar.

The deceased was also brother of Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Ilyas, Khizer Hayat, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hussain, Asif Iqbal and father of Mohammad Awais Ishaq, Jawad Ishaq, Dr Sara Rizwan, Dr Sundas Ishaq and Dr Sonia Ishaq. Qul will be offered at the family home at Mandal House in Takhtbhai.