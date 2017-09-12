Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Obituary

Obituary

PESHAWAR: Dr Mohammad Ishaq, founder of Jinnah Medical College and brother of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fasihuddin, passed away on Monday.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 10 am today (Tuesday) at Jinnah Medical College, near Motorway Toll Plaza in Peshawar.

The deceased was also brother of Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Ilyas, Khizer Hayat, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hussain, Asif Iqbal and father of Mohammad Awais Ishaq, Jawad Ishaq, Dr Sara Rizwan, Dr Sundas Ishaq and Dr Sonia Ishaq. Qul will be offered at the family home at Mandal House in Takhtbhai.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement