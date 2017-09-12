Five soldiers injured in Mohmand IED blast

GHALLANAI: Five soldiers sustained injuries in a roadside blast in Mohmand Agency, official sources said on Monday.

The sources said a vehicle of the security forces was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kodakhel in Baizai subdivision of Mohmand Agency.

“Five soldiers sustained injuries when the vehicle was targeted with the IED in Kodakhel,” an official said. The injured soldiers were airlifted to hospitals.