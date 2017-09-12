‘Rs2.7 bn allocated for PFA expansion’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated huge funds of Rs2.7 billion for the expansion of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), which has expanded its canvas by targeting industrial manufacturers of food and raw material related to food.

This was revealed by PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal while talking with The News exclusively here on Monday. “Hygienic and pure food will reduce diseases and various sicknesses resulting in less burden on hospitals across the province,” he said, adding that PFA was designed to serve the province but it lacked the basic legislation, SOPs, rules and regulations, when he took charge.

“We have formulated the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017, which is a very big achievement,” Mengal said and claimed that two other provinces are seeking help from the PFA to introduce similar authorities in Sindh and Balochistan. Presently, the PFA is operating in every district of Punjab and around 700 officials/officers are being recruited in the authority for smooth working.

The PFA has also upgraded its sample testing laboratory, he revealed, adding that 140 new vehicles were also purchased for PFA teams to conduct raids to ensure food safety and hygiene. Mengal said that 35 PhD doctors were added to the scientific panel of the authority, who are busy in drafting rules, regulations and SOPs in every field of food manufacturing, processing, storing, labelling, etc.

“PFA is working on developing a financial model for milk pasteurisation after which a five year’s business adjustment time will be given to milk suppliers to end their existing business model and enter the pasteurisation regime,” Mengal said disclosing that a similar two-year business adjustment time will be given to the sellers of all spices after which no one can sell loose spices across the province.

Fortification of oil/ghee, flour and salt was one of the big tasks completed by the PFA while sale of carbonated/soft/energy drinks was also banned in schools/colleges despite severe pressures, he said and maintained PFA took serious action against mislabelling and tea whiteners, frozen desert, margarine, formula milk and disposable bottles are some examples.