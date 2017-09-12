Arrest warrants issued for witness in Canadian’s murder case

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra on Monday issued arrest warrants for a witness in the murder case of a Canadian national Sikh woman Rajvinder Kaur Gill. The court had directed Maqsood to appear as witness but he didn’t despite repeated notices. Later, the court issued his arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the Sarwar Road Police arrested Shahzad and produced him before the Cantonment judicial magistrate. The accused confessed to kidnapping and murdering the Sikh lady at the behest of Shahid Ghazanfar. He said Shahid had invited Rajvinder Kaur to Pakistan for a diamond auction in Lahore. Shahid and Shehzad received Gill at the airport.On the Motorway shortly after, they gave her tea spiked with sedatives, strangled her and dumped her body in the Khanpur Canal.