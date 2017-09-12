Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Arrest warrants issued for witness in Canadian’s murder case

Arrest warrants issued for witness in Canadian’s murder case

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Irfan Basra on Monday issued arrest warrants for a witness in the murder case of a Canadian national Sikh woman Rajvinder Kaur Gill. The court had directed Maqsood to appear as witness    but he didn’t  despite repeated notices. Later, the court   issued his arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the Sarwar Road Police arrested Shahzad and produced him before the Cantonment judicial magistrate. The accused confessed to kidnapping and murdering the Sikh lady at the behest of Shahid Ghazanfar. He said Shahid had invited Rajvinder Kaur to Pakistan for a diamond auction in Lahore. Shahid and Shehzad received Gill at the airport.On the Motorway shortly after, they gave her tea spiked with sedatives, strangled her and dumped her body in the Khanpur Canal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement