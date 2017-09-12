AJK PM calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Hyder called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana on Monday. The meeting held at the Governor’s House discussed current political situation of the country, violence against Muslims in Burma, Kashmir and Palestine. The governor on the occasion condemned the wave of brutality against innocent Muslim population of Myanmar and stated that Pakistan would continue to raise voice over it at every forum. Raja Farooq Hyder on the occasion lauded the efforts of Pakistani government due to which Kashmir issue attained global attention. He also hailed Pakistani government for extending support to Kashmiris.

