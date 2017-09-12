Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

AJK PM calls on Punjab governor

AJK PM calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Hyder called on Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana on Monday. The meeting held at the Governor’s House discussed current political situation of the country, violence against Muslims in Burma, Kashmir and Palestine. The governor on the occasion condemned the wave of brutality against innocent Muslim population of Myanmar  and stated  that Pakistan would continue to raise voice over it at every forum. Raja Farooq Hyder on the occasion lauded the efforts of Pakistani government due to which Kashmir issue attained global attention. He also hailed Pakistani government for extending support to Kashmiris.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement