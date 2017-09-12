PMA condemns killing of Muslims in Myanmar

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has condemned the Myanmar government and the world community for their indifferent behaviour towards genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. This was observed in a meeting of PMA Lahore held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Ajmal Hasan Naqvi, President of PMA Lahore, at PMA House, on Monday. Besides, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, Dr Azim ud Din Zahid, Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Izhar Ahmad Ch, Dr Kamran Saeed, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Asma Yasin, Dr Tehsina Zafar and Dr Iram Shahzad participated in the meeting. The PMA demanded of UN to call a meeting of Security Council to look into the matter of humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. It was decided to stage a token protest to show solidarity with Muslims of Myanmar at Lahore Press Club on Friday at 3:30pm.

