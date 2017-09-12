Rain-thunderstorm expected at isolated places

LAHORE: Weather remained partly cloudy with scattered rain in the city while the Met office predicted the same weather condition with thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

The Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while a new westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country whereas rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Islamabad (Z.P 43 mm, Saidpur 36 mm, Golra 23 mm, Bokra 11 mm), Murree (12 mm), Chakwal (11 mm), M.B.DIN (09 mm), Mangla (07 mm), Gujrat (06 mm), Kamra (05 mm), Jhelum, Kasur and Mianwali (03 mm), Gujranwala and Joharabad (01 mm), Dir (29 mm), Kohat (26 mm), Balakot (22 mm), Malamjabba (11 mm), Cherat (09 mm), Bannu (07 mm), Mirkhani (05 mm), Drosh (04 mm), Peshawar (03 mm), Chitral, Pattan and Kakul (02 mm), Saidu Sharif (01 mm), Garhi Dupatta (28 mm), Rawalakot (17 mm), Muzaffarabad (16 mm), Kotli (06 mm), Bagrote (05 mm), Gilgit (02 mm), Hunza and Chillas (01 mm) and Zhob (02 mm).Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, RY Khan and Dalbandin where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 36°C, minimum was 24.4°C and humidity was 41 per cent.