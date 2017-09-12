Arrest warrants for witnesses in Abeera murder case

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Monday issued arrest warrants for three witnesses for not complying with the court orders in murder case of model Abeera.

The court has issued arrest warrants for three witnesses, including Rukhsana, Wazir Ali and Nisar. The court had ordered witnesses to appear and record their statements but they didn’t comply with the court orders. The court has directed the authorities to arrest witnesses and produce them before the court on next hearing on September 13. The accused in this case Tooba wanted to kill her former husband Babar Javed Butt. She prepared her husband’s friend Abeera to execute her plan. Tooba had planned to poison her former husband. After Abeera refused to be part of Tooba’s plan, Tooba poisoned Abeera. Tooba wanted to murder her former husband as she claimed that he did not cooperate in treatment of her daughter owing to which her daughter died. Having this grudge she plotted to kill her husband and prepared Abeera to execute the plan. The co-accused Farooqur Rehman had purchased poison from accused Hakeem Zeshan. While police claimed that Tooba had also confessed to the killing of one Yousaf Khokhar, a cameraman for a TV channel and a friend of her ex-husband.